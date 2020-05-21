Lana Del Rey defends herself to promote the abuse of women and takes it to Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj

The singer Lana Del Rey. — Mark Von Holden/AP/SIPA



Difficult to understand where is coming from Lana Del Rey. In a long message posted on

Instagramthe singer has decided to respond to his detractors who accuse him of putting in value in its texts, the abuse of women. As pointed out by the

Huffington Post, Lana Del Rey has sometimes been criticized for romancing romantic relationships violent, or directed by the passiveness and submission.

Visibly exasperated by the criticism, the artist has decided to take part of the female singers such as Beyoncé or Nicki Minaj, and remember that it embraced not the cause of feminist. A message that has caused a real uproar on the social networks.

“Let’s be clear, I’m not a feminist “

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé have become number 1 with songs about being sexy, don’t wear clothes, to kiss, to deceive etc, and then I get back to sing (…) without being crucified or that is to say, that I value the abuse ? “she wrote, adding getting tired of autrices and singers indie” that are included in these charges. “I’m just a person glamorous and sings the realities of relationships emotionally abusive is very common in the world,” she says then. As reports the site of BFMTVin 2013 the singer Lorde had made reservations on the texts of Lana Del Rey from The Fader : “She’s great, but I listened to his album and I couldn’t stop telling me that it is unhealthy for young girls, to listen to a message that says “I am nothing without you.”

Lana Del Rey goes on the feminist movement : “Let’s be clear, I’m not a feminist, but there must be a place in feminism for women who look like me and act like me. The kind of women who say no even if the men hear yes (…) who are removing their own stories and have their voices by the stronger women, or by men who hate women “. Not sure that the message is very clear, but we can guess that the singer does not share necessarily the fighting feminist.

Beyond the discourse somewhat confused, Lana Del Rey, many users questioned since, on its targeted attacks against several singers, including Ariana Grande, with which it signed a feat. Regulations of accounts in the future ?

On his next album, it should be out next September.