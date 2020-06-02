Lana Del Rey is committed to combating racism on Instagram !

While the star is in the midst of several controversies, Lana Del Rey will then engage against racism after the case of George Floyd.

Lana Del Rey is also committed against the police violence. Indeed, the star victim of lynching on the social networks just to post a picture strong against racism. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

While we do not expect, Lana Del Rey wants to show his commitment. Yes, in the face of the case of George Lloyd, many are the peoples who have shown their support on social networks.

Lana Del Rey chose to use Instagram to show O how this cause the key. To do this, the interpreter of Blue Jeans has posted a picture that speaks for itself.

A way for it toprovide support to all people victims of police violence. But also a victim of racism of any kind.

On his post, Instagram, Lana Del Rey has so posted a photo showing two intertwined hands. One is white, the other black, symbolizing the union.

In the caption of his post, the star also written : “I am with you “. A message, which of course, has not gone unnoticed, including the side of its detractors.

Lana Del Rey: committed to combating racism, in spite of the controversy ?

Earlier, Lana Del Rey has been accused of being a racist coupled with an anti-feminist. In effect, this was a response to a message she had posted about singers afro-american as Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj.

This controversy sticks, therefore, to the skin. To the point where his message of support has not necessarily had the desired effect.

In response, a fan wrote “no, you’re not “ (as heard, ” with them “). Or even “you wasn’t there this week “or even messages such as “Oh, you’re no longer racist ? “.

It shows that the Lana Del Rey Gate is not completed and the artist is always “cancelled” by a small number. They have the belief that she’s just trying to buy himself a conscience.

That said, his fans told him that she had “a true heart “. “You will always “, writes one of his followers.

Tags : news Lana Del Rey – news Lana Del Rey news Lana Del Rey – Lana del rey – Lana Del Rey news – Lana Del Rey news – Lana Del Rey news – Lana Del Rey instagram – Lana Del Rey racism – Lana Del Rey racist