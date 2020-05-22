Lana Del Rey is taking on the feminist (and Beyoncé and Ariana Grande)

Lana Del Rey has something to say. The singer has taken advantage of the quarantine in place to put in writing his thoughts and make a point by posting a long message on his account Instagram.

It begins : “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicky Minaj, and Beyoncé took the first place with songs about being sexy, don’t wear clothes, to kiss, to deceive, and then I get back to singing about the fact that I feel beautiful when I’m in love, even if the relationship is not perfect, or to dance for the money – or whatever – without being crucified or accused of making glamorous the abuse ? “

Lana Del Rey continues, explaining that she can do no more lessons moral of the other singers on its way of being or making music : “I’m just a person glamorous and sings the realities of relationships emotionally abusive is very common in the world “.

But the interpreter of “Summertime Sadness” does not stop there. In its collimator, the feminists : “let this be clear, I am not against feminists, but there must be a place in feminism for women who look like me and act like me. The kind of woman who says no but the men hear yes, […] the kind of woman who are off their own stories and their voices of the stronger women or men who hate women. “

Difficult to understand where Lana Del Rey wants to come. One way to guard against future attacks ? The release of his new album is scheduled for 5 September.