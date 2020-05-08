Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, Zendaya… The playlist new releases of the week

As the end of each week, you will discover the new music of the last few days. We start with Bazzi has unveiled “No Way!” from his new album Soul Searching. Meghan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign have joined forces on the song Hot Girl Summer”. Katy Perry has also released a new title : “Small Talk”. If you have watched the series Euphoria, so you have the hear “All For Us” of Zendaya in collaboration with Labrinth. Lana Del Rey, who released her new album Norman Fucking Rockwell August 30, next has just unveiled “Looking For America” after the tragic events which have just occurred in the United States.

We continue with “Rooting For You” d’Alessia Cara, “Swim Home” of Cautious Clay and “IF YOU PRAY RIGHT“of BROCKHAMPTON. Tori Kelly unveiled this week “Coffee” while Mallrat, a young singer Australian spell “Charlie”. We continue ave “Prince Akeem” of Mike Posner and Wiz Khalifa before listening “Where Do You Go” of YEBBA. half alive, the group that is at risk of complete stages earlier than expected, is back with “Maybe”. The Regret unveiledHas It Hit You ?” from their new album How Do You Love ? It ends finally with “Hollow” of Barns Courtney, “Pretty” of Theophilus London and Ian Isiah and “Then Again” of Half Moon Run.