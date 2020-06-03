Lana Del Rey lynchée after you have posted a video of anti-racist !

Lana Del Rey gets stuck in his bad buzz. The singer continues to be accused of being a racist, despite a video in support of George Floyd.

Lana Del Reyalways at the center of a controversy. In fact, many accuse the singer of being a racist. Yet the star just posted a video anti-racist. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Once again, Lana Del Rey is a bit like “in the sauce “. Yes, the interpreter of “Born To Die “ is well far from making the unanimity.

For some time, the star is catalogue of racist andanti-feminist. This is in response to comments that the singer has had against several female stars, black for the most part.

Among other things, the star taclait Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B or Beyoncé. She considered then that those were only “the hits that talk about being sexy, nudity, sex, deception, etc.”.

Of about far too reductive and alarming for many internet users who are parties to the niche. As you say, that in no time, Lana Del Rey has finally“cancelled “ by the whole community.

Well after the stormstar so again the Canvas. This time because of a post that follows the case of George Floyd.

Lana Del Rey: her message of support does not, after its bad buzz

In it, Lana Del Rey y unveils a video of support the afro-americanvictims of police violence. A post that once again, has not had the desired effect.

Some believe that the singer of 34 years old just trying to buy himself a conscience after his bad buzz. “I’m sorry Lana Del Rey, but I’ve finished with you “one can read in a post.

“I’m going to sell your vinyls […] and give everything that I will be at Black Lives Matter “, writing an old fan, in a message to the star. In the meantime, some of the artists covered by the message controversy Lana Del Rey have also added their grain of salt.

“Remove this post from Instagramit is fucking dangerous and a timing of very bad taste “has written by the singer Kehlani. “Please remove your post “wrote to turn Tinashe.

Any door to believe that Lana Del Rey is a persona non grata these days. His message of support for George Floyd and all the other victims is in any case past the doorbecause of his remarks controversial.

