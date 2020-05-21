Lana Del Rey releases a bomb on Instagram in taclant Beyoncé and Ariana Grande

By wanting to defend, Lana Del Rey has just been put on the back of many internet users ! The new yorker has published this morning, Thursday 21 may, a rant completely unexpected through a public letter via his / her account with Instagram (the translation of which is available at the end of the article). With the help of a typewriter, the singer has responded to criticism of it, according to her relentless, accusing him of romanticize domestic violence through his lyrics and his music. The artist has indeed raised this subject several times including in Ultraviolence who gave the name of his third album in 2014.

“I’m tired of autrices and singers alternatives who claim that I am glamorous abuse, when in reality I am simply a person glamorous and sings the realities of what it now appears to be widespread, namely, the psychological violence in romantic relationships, anywhere in the world. (…) Let’s be clear : I am not a feminist, but there should be a place for women like me in feminism“, had written the interpreter of Doin’ Time.

Claiming its authenticity and do not support the words of his songs evoke his romantic relationships of the past would be regarded as “in the back of a century for women“, Lana Del Rey was keen to stress that many women have as a personality-sensitive, and that this does not mean that it was never defended. Feeling misunderstood, the star indicated that this trait is not a reason for men or even women use it for their purposes.

But in the very first sentence of his letter (which is the only restraint by its critics), the singer recalls some of her sisters, who have recently been number 1 in sales in the USA with titles sexually explicit and somewhat rewarding for the woman. Lana Del Rey wondered as well why she is the target of feminists when “Doja Cat, Ariana (Grande, ed), Camila (Cabello, ed.), Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé“carton with pieces of sulphur. “Now, est-I can get back to singing about feeling beautiful, loving, even if the relationship is not perfect, or dance for money, without being crucified or say that I give the violence a glamorous ??????“, became impatient-she.

At the end of his letter, the artist to the universe if a haunting has revealed that this frustration was very much inspired. Lana Del Rey has announced the upcoming release of two books of poetry, as well as the release of his seventh album on September 5, 2020. Very successful in his previous game Norman F****** Rockwell has been critically acclaimed in the past year. Ranked among the best albums of 2019, and sometimes even of the decade by dozens of media, he has earned two Grammy nominations.

In a statement posted on his account Instagram, Lana Del Rey speaks… Check out the French translation below. pic.twitter.com/27G8UGiFdE — Lana Del Rey France (@FrLDRey) May 21, 2020

Nicolas Perron