Lana del Rey would be engaged to a guitarist

After a few months of a relationship, Lana and guitarist Clayton Johnson would be engaged to be married.

Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Clayton Johnson just a few months after they started dating.

Lana del Rey on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

According to a report from Us Weekly, fans noticed a beautiful ring on the singer’s finger while she was performing on The Tonight Show on Monday.

The portal claimed that Lana Del Rey and Johnson had been involved in social media since August this year, as they shared flirtatious comments on each other’s posts.

Johnson is a guitarist with an emerging name in the music industry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

The news comes shortly after the Summertime Sadness singer stopped talking to her ex-boyfriend, cop Sean Larkin, in March.

