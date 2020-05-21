Lana Del Rey’s gun, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande in a cryptic message, the Canvas screaming racism

Music

In a message posted Thursday on its social networks, the singer explains to claim the right to compose as he pleases” without being crucified or being accused of making glamorous abuse “against women. A position with a funny observation about his colleagues in the music industry. They will appreciate that.

A point that makes a lot of noise. While she comes to announce the release of a new album for next September, Lana del Rey took the opportunity to settle scores with his detractors. Even bringing it back to the other female stars of the charts.

” I have ras-le-bol of the autrices and female vocalists indie who say that I makes glamour the abuse while I am not in reality that a person glamorous and sings the realities of relationships emotionally abusive is very common in the world “, has nettled the interpreter of “Born to die” in a message posted Thursday on its social networks.

” Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicky Minaj, and Beyoncé took the first place with songs about being sexy, don’t wear clothes, to kiss, to deceive […]and then I get back to sing […] without being crucified or accused of making glamorous abuse “still has launched the singer to address his colleagues.

Twitter ignites

The star, who has not always had kind words to the address of the feminists, pushing the reasoning a little further. ” To make this clear, I am not against feminists, but there must be a place in feminism for women who look like me and act like me. The kind of woman who says no but the men hear yes, […] the kind of woman who are off their own stories and their voices of the stronger women or men who hate women. “Cryptic.

A tribune who had the gift of angering many internet users who see the enumeration of the seven stars of the song from minorities as a form of racism is intolerable. On Twitter, they have been many to stand up against the star, be taxed in turn to “conservative” or ” republican. “Below are some reactions that show the extent of the damage.

Rare photo of Lana Del Rey, which sees a clip of Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/tIBvOfWVXI — Anissa (@Sneakyily) May 21, 2020

Pin 7 artists (non white of course) of the most influential of the time, unseating guys like Drake, The wknd, and I could go on, to accuse of talk of ass while MS. Lana del Rey wants to talk about “true love” it is what kind of behavior to le fucking pic.twitter.com/0ZeSU59SFR — Arena Stacie (@stacieArena) May 21, 2020

Lana Del Rey, sweetie, I love you with all my soul but it is time to let go of your keyboard. What is this pad without tail nor head, that thou hast laid there ? pic.twitter.com/A2BbmsBeUT — hist (@pipu1cm6) May 21, 2020

what is really bugging me in the text of Lana Del Rey cst it ways of vrmt pointed artists racialized and attacking them on their sexy side etc and say that she is not a feminist jsp is just enough pr to make IT worth his text cse just me, myself and I iso iso iso — 𝒻𝓇ℯℯ𝒹ℴ𝓂 (@akaprissou) May 21, 2020

Lana Del Rey would have been able to say “I pull out a new album in September” but no she wants to attack people who do not have the same kind of music she pic.twitter.com/3amsAFZEb0 — A C A B 📌 (@akalaflame) May 21, 2020