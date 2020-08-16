Lance Bass, Miley Cyrus attend to the activity

Lance Bass and also Miley Cyrus are speaking up concerning the Free Britney activity sustained by followers that wish to aid finish Britney Spears’ conservatorship and also provide her back control of her financial resources and also individual choices.

Spears, 38, has actually been under a conservatorship considering that 2008 after handling psychological wellness break downs while in the public eye.

An advocate of Britney Spears collects with others outside a court house in midtown Los Angeles for a #FreeBritney demonstration. Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images

The setup offers the pop symbol’s daddy and also a lawyer the power to handle her economic possessions, her estate and also occupation settlements. Fans behind the #FreeBritney project think the setup is being utilized to control Spears and also have actually indicated her current uncommon social media sites articles as feasible coded messages requesting for aid.

Trending tales, celeb information and also all the very best these days.

” I obtain a great deal of concerns concerning this, however I constantly remain quiet since I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ If I had something positive or some real information to share I probably would,” Bass said on the August 13th episode of The Daily Popcast.

“Obviously she’ s obtained some issues. I do not recognize what she’s undergoing, I do not recognize precisely what her medical diagnoses are however on the internet these video clips are certainly out of personality for her,” the long time close friend of Spears included. “This is kind of a new thing. So something’s going on. I think that’s why a lot of the fans are like, ‘She’s being held hostage because she’s acting so strange.”

Related

Bass said Spears at least seemed happy in the videos, where she dances, tries on outfits and seems to be having fun.

The former NSYNC singer said he has no behind-the-scenes information of what is or isn’t going on with Spears, however he said based on his personal relationships with the singer’s siblings Brian, 43, and Jamie Lynn, 29, he knows they wouldn’t stand for anyone manipulating their sister.

“They would never want to hurt (their) sister and they would never go along with anyone taking advantage of her. They just wouldn’t. I think they would be privy to what’s going on with their parents taking care of her,” he claimed. “I just think we need to trust the system. We can be skeptical and be conspiracy theorists all day long, but then you have to use common sense. Do we really know and what really makes sense here?”

A #FreeBritney militant. Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images

Cyrus, that is understood to yell “Free Britney” at her shows, claimed in a meeting with iHeartRadio on Friday that she does not recognize Spears well and also seems like “an additional public speculator.”

“It’s a treat others the way you wanted to be treated kind of thing. I definitely don’t know her personally enough to know any of the details,” Cyrus said. “I scream a lot of things at my show. I also think Britney, like anyone else, should have the freedom to live the life that’s most authentic to her.”

In an interview earlier this month, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, called the #FreeBritney movement “a joke” and denied accusations that he’s stealing from his daughter.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” he said. “The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”