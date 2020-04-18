Landon Donovan “busts” to the mexican players

Landon Donovan returned to the charge. The historic exfutbolista u.s. criticized strong to the mexican players, who said, they lack commitment and dedication in his profession, something of what said he realized after its passage through the Lion.

“I was in León four months, with players with a lot of talent, but what I saw with mexicans and south americans was that they were not fully dedicated. They wanted to drink soda (soft drink), drinking beer and eating poorly. Were not professional perfect, that is a difference between players of America and other”, said in an interview with Fox Sports.

Even, pointed out as an example to follow Carlos Vela, striker, THE FC of the MLS, who for him is different thanks to be under the tutelage of the technical director of Los Angeles FC, Bob Bradley: “Sailing helps you a lot to have someone very strict as Bob Bradley, who has very clear rules. It is a great professional, that is why he is playing at a high level”.

Find out: What teams voted against the Ascent MX?

In addition to the above, the former player of THE Galaxy stated that the infrastructure of Major League Soccer (MLS) and soccer of your country is more strong, while in Mexico there is more talent in young footballers.

“I went to several stadiums with the Lion and the infrastructure in the united States is better. The facilities and the places to train are better here, but in talent player by player is better Mexico, in particular the offensive”, he stressed.