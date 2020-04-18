Landon Donovan critical of mexican players; it only “saves” Carlos Vela

Landon Donovan, exfutbolista historic United States, criticized the mexican players to ensure that they lack of commitment and dedicationperceptions that took after their passage by the Club León of the Liga MX.

In an interview with a half mexican, the “Captain America” only deepened that also the players american have some faults, among which stands out his lack of care in the physical.

“I was a Lion to four months, with players with a lot of talent, but what I saw with players mexicans and south americans was that they were not fully dedicated. They wanted to drink soda, drink beer, and eat poorly. Were not professional perfect, that is a difference between players of America and others,” she said.

According to Donovan, Carlos Vela it is the difference of the footballers “aztecs”, thanks to being under the tutelage of the technical director of Los Angeles FC, Bob Bradley.

“Sailing helps you a lot to have someone very strict as Bob Bradley, who has very clear rules. It is a great professional, that is why he is playing at a high level,” he explained.

In addition to the above, the former player of the THE Galaxy he stated that the infrastructure of the Major League Soccer (MLS) and the football of your country is more strong, while in Mexico there is more talent in young footballers.

“I went to several stadiums with the Lion and the infrastructure in the united States is better. The facilities and the places to train are better here, but in talent player by player is better Mexico, in particular the offensive”, he stressed.

With information from Notimex