Landon Donovan: mexican Players wanted to take beer

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 16.04.2020 23:37:07





Were barely four months he was in Leónbut those were enough to Landon Donovan to realize that the mexican players are not the professionals they should be.

In a chat with Fox Sports, the footballer-americanwho just played six games of the Liga MX with the t-shirt emerald, pointed out the shortcomings that he saw in order to clarify the differences among soccer players of the united States and Mexico.

“I was there in León for four months with players with a lot of talent, but what I saw with mexicansand some south americans, was that they were not dedicated and they wanted to drink, beer with your friends or ate badly. Were not professional perfect,” he said.

Refused to play with America

Landon Donovan also pointed to the possibility that he had to play with the America in 2012, although he noted that he preferred to go to Everton of England, because it provided the comfort that I wanted.

“I was thinking between America and Everton. I wanted to go to a place that was more comfortable for me. The reality is that I wanted to go to a mexican team well, and as a Lion, not America,” he said.