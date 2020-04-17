Landon Donovan revealed that he preferred Everton in place of America

Landon Donovanrelating to the selection of United States and one of the rivals most hated within sports for in Trihe confessed that in his time there was the opportunity of getting to to wear the colors of the Eagles of Americathough their final resolution was to leave in search of a second european travels towards the Everton.

“I was thinking between America and Everton. I wanted to go to a place that was more comfortable for me. The reality is that I wanted to go to a mexican team well, and as a Lion, not America”, said the old ’10’ on a set of bars and stars in an interview with Fox Sports.

Landon he left THE Galaxy heading to the set of Merseyside for a few months in 2010, in what represented his third team in the old continent after a couple of loans to the Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

For the Decommissioning 2018, Donovan strengthen the Fiera for a semester, registered a total of eight games between League and Cup; failed to mark.

