Lang Lang, Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne… in the poster

This day in march, when the “guardians” of the workshops Tirelli, The Mecca of costume and cinema and opera, in the roman suburb, offer the visitor to dig out an outfit in particular, they were surprised not to hear him claim the treasures of the Callas or Lila De Nobili. Robert Carsen, who has seen a sketch of Karl Lagerfeld to the wall, demand to see said dress, created at the end of the 1970s for the theatre. “It’s just that I love his work and I would like to see how you have given life to the sketches“is justified there.

An hour later, in the car, back to Rome, he receives a call offering to “put in the scene“a celebration outside the norms of fashion designer gone missing on 19 February, “Karl For Ever”, between the walls of the Grand Palace on 20 June. “Whereas, this season, I enchaînais productions in Rome, Berlin, Madrid, I had exactly a month off in Paris, among others for spinning Iphigenia *. This project has established itself as a highlight“says the Canadian, who, if he has met several times with Karl Lagerfeld, has not had the opportunity of cultivating a friendship, which he often regretted. “It has always fascinated me, he adds, his personality, his work, remarkable for its multiplicity, and this way of doing things with levity – the word that everyone uses to his subject – but with a precision and an outcome rare in everything he undertook.“

We wanted to make a tribute to the curiosity permanent, Karl, beyond the man of our houses. Robert Carsen is the perfect person to tell this slice of a century in 1: 30 Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel’s fashion

In 2014, this fascination leads the director to take the Kaiser to the role of Jupiter in Platée Rameau, the lyric comedy of the XVIIIe century that it transposes in the universe of contemporary fashion. “Juno was Coco Chanel, and, for the king of the gods, this could only be Karl. He attended a performance at the Opéra-Comique, but that night, I was not present!” A missed appointment… later, it crosses at the opening of the exhibition Louis Vuitton at the Grand Palais – already – and he introduces himself. Mr. Lagerfeld replied: “Yes, I remember, you have been very naughty, but I liked it a lot.“

It is at Françoise Dumas, a long-time collaborator of the designer and in charge of the coordination of the event, that one has the choice of Robert Carsen. It would seem that his name has been from the outset, the unanimity with the co-organisers of this tribute is unique in its kind: Chanel, of course, the LVMH group (owner of Fendi, the longest collaboration of the designer, and fifty-four years), and the brand Karl Lagerfeld. Therefore, the stage director, alongside her playwright Ian Burton, delves into the “documentation”: the poetry so beloved of the couturier (Catherine Pozzi, Rimbaud, Rilke, Edith Sitwell, Emily Dickinson…), structures, and off-sets out to disappear, the books – wide-ranging – he has préfacés… “I was in Berlin and I spent my nights watching videos in any language – fortunately I speak German – while interacting with Françoise Dumas and Amanda Harlech (the muse of KL, ED), my friend of thirty years“said Carsen. Over the images, the writings, the portrait in hollow draw.

He wanted to leave the scene discreetly. It took us some time to assemble this project with the joy and the energy that he would have desired, together, hand in hand, even if we are competitors. For Karl Sidney Toledano, CEO of Fashion Group LVMH

But how to fill his memory the Grand Palace? No question, the launch of a decor as the designer envisioned for the fashion shows of Chanel. Carsen decided to line the alcoves of the monument of the portraits of Karl, from his childhood up until her last moments, signed notably Jean-Baptiste Mondino, Annie Leibovtiz, and, of course, Helmut Newton. Then, that to speak? “I don’t want to be a ringmaster – Karl was the ringmaster – or talk, because he hated these conventions. It has so much repeated: “A funeral? Rather die!” On all subjects, I asked myself one question: “Would Karl like this?”“Carsen does not choose the ease and filmed interviews of 60 personalities who have known, worked with, loved… “I wanted to speak with the maximum number of people for their gaze, their words express the richness and complexity of Karl – he has touched so many people. All these small clips are become, in sum, an exploration of contemporary fashion and of the world around him.“The stakeholders, over the weeks, sit down, therefore, on the same chair, placed in front of shelves of books in the studio of Karl in the back of his bookshop, 7L on rue de Lille. Here are going through the bosses, Bernard Arnault (CEO of LVMH) to Alain Wertheimer (CEO of Chanel), the creators of Mr. Valentino to Simon Porte Jacquemus, artists and models, from Jeff Koons to Gigi Hadid, the actresses and policy, Vanessa Paradis, Anne Hidalgo. But also people in the studio, houses, Silvia Fendi, Virginie Viard (his right arm at Chanel and now at the head of the collections), Caroline Lebar (his communication director of the brand’s name)…

Robert Carsen in the studio 7L Karl Lagerfeld, rue de Lille in Paris, where the director has interviewed 60 prominent figures connected to fashion designer Luis Carvalho

“It is a tribute to the great couturier, the artist, but also to man, a beautiful person. I believe he would like this evening is not intended to be serious, but light and warm “ Pier Paolo Righi, CEO & president of Karl Lagerfeld

As the red wire, “Karl” himself, who has consistently maintained his legend in front of the cameras. There will unfortunately not be these extracts of talk-show germans who were particularly important in Robert Carsen. “It was different depending on the language. However, in his country, it was of such humour. The audience did not stop laughing and applauding. We see him look around him, wait until the noise ceases to continue its delivery.“And as it must also be alive, on the stage, under the nave, are descendants of the divine female readers, Tilda Swinton, Fanny Ardant, Cara Delevingne, Helen Mirren… “Not bad, eh?“While, in memory of this great lover of Carlos Gardel, come out of Buenos Aires a tango. And because he was interested in the street dancing is expected, the young American Lil Buck, dancer jookin. At the other end of the spectrum, there will also be the violinist Charlie Siem. “When Charlie visiting her in her home in the South, and began to play Bach or Beethoven, Karl interrupts and asks him to play the music his mother sang when he was a child: Paganini, Brahms. It gives you an idea of what we listen to!“

Another musician, and not least, Lang Lang, who will play for the first time on the Steinway designed by KL in 2003, loaned by its owners, Mr. and Mme Gheysens. Finally, the ultimate headliner: “Pharrell Williams, who, no surprise… will sing.” (Laughter.)The mode, in all of this? No parade, but a mention of his business. “The envy of the three homes was to tell the man, his personality… But whatever the end by which it takes, it always happens to the aesthete and his practice.“The show will also be in the room, with the 2,000 guests, celebrities, friends, the media, workshops… that should share the event on social networks. In addition, a recording of this moment of pop culture is announced, and, hopefully, shown a day to the general public.

* Iphigénie en Tauride, directed by Robert Carsen and conducted by Thomas Hengelbrock, at the Théâtre de Champs-Élysées, from 22 to 30 June.

