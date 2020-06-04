Lara Fabian : this illness that could put in danger his career as a singer

In 2013, Lara Fabian has been the victim of a serious disease that could have devastating consequences on his career as a singer. Fortunately, she was treated in time.

Lara Fabian has been very scared in 2013 when she was the victim of two shocks hearing. The first happened on a tv tray, the second during a concert. “The first, which was very violent, I took 1 000 hertz in the ears and fell to the ground, forced me to suspend the tour. The second that forced me to stop everything“, she had said in the columns of the Paris two years after this tragedy. Then thatshe suffers from a “deafness sudden“it is at risk of losing hearing. This is the reason why, she had no other choice than to suspend his tour. “For three weeks, it was utter panic. I was deaf, definitely !“

An experience that caused him to lose all his bearings. “I have been subject to a total silence at home. Nor car nor train nor plane. Supermarkets, car horns, it was unbearable“, is still remembered Lara Fabian. To get by and heal, she had to follow a heavy treatment. “I’m monitored at the hospital, every day, with infusions of certain products quite heavy, but there are no other solutions. Last week, we no longer spoke about deafness abrupt, but deaf, flat and deep. There will be checks every month that will enable us to define the state of improvement“, she had entrusted to Marc-Olivier Fogiel on RTL at the beginning of the year 2014.

New pause in the career of Lara Fabian because of the coronavirus

This sudden stop in his career has allowed him to relativize the problems of everyday life. The singer was also able to take the time to enjoy his family. “This mandatory retirement has at least allowed me to pause, pick up my daughter at school and getting active as a family, walk a lot in the woods, thinking about the future.” In the midst of a crisis for the coronavirus, her career is once again paused. While the semi-final The Voicewhere she is the coach, will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, it will unfortunately not attend as she is still stuck in Montreal. “I have trouble not being able to be there, needing to be a duplex from a studio in Montreal. But there was no choice.” His talents will still be able to count on it to go even further in the adventure.

