Largo Winch 3 : hang in there, Tomer Sisley returns despite the bide of second – Actuality Film

Tomer Sisley has announced that a Largo Winch 3 was going to happen very soon.

Originally, it is the hero of a series of COMICS of Jean Van Hamme : an orphan yugoslav adopted by a rich business man wanting an heir, and who finds himself at the head of his empire after his assassination, living on wild adventures around the world. Since then, it has become a character of the series, with Paolo Seganti in two seasons since 2001, and especially cinema, played by Tomer Sisley twice in 2008 and 2011.

And it is in an interview with The Figaro the actor recently seen in the wrong series Messiah on Netflix and Balthazar on TF1, that Tomer Sisley has confirmed a Largo Winch 3launched very shortly. Olivier Masset-Depasse (Duel) will carry out.

After having mentioned that he had intended to shoot a season 2 Messiah as if the cancellation had been brutal (“I had to go to Rome in June to turn the season of Messiah. But in the meantime, Netflix has canceled”), and conceded that it would be cast in the upcoming Adam McKay with Jennifer Lawrence, (he is talking about a disaster movie called Vicebut a priori it speaks of Don t Look Upon one end of the world announced by scientists), he confirms his return in the costume of the hero :

“Yes, I am delighted. I am obligated to be in shape physically because of Balthazar, but I confess that I am a little stocky, a little ‘man of wood’ because of the containment. For Largo Winch 3, it is necessary to repeat the stunts and choreographed fighting but I have the habit, I’ve already done several times.”

The first Largo Winch did not shine in roomswith approximately 30 million in revenue for a budget of 25. The result, always carried out by Jérôme Salle, had done even less well, despite the presence of Sharon Stone to boost his score at the international level : in the 14 million, with a budget similar. Surprisingly, these films have been or very poorly or not at all distributed in the United States, in the halls – while the second component was renamed The Burma Conspiracyto surf on the titles VO of Jason Bourne, of course. In France, the first had drawn 1.7 million of spectators, and the result, 1.3 million.

But there is no doubt that all this has been a (worthy) career in video and other television sales, to ensure its cost-effectiveness, and justify a third installment ten years after Largo Winch 2.

It should be noted that Olivier Masset-Depasse was a time stated, that Tomer Sisley was not going to take over the role, and that Omar Sy was expected to be in an amazing role. Since then, everything has obviously changed. And Omar Sy is no longer so certain.

