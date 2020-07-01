Larry and his Navel is prolonged up to the season 11

“Believe me, I am also upset that you. I hope that one day HBO will return to the reason and will allow me the cancellation that I deserve so much.”

Larry David will continue its number on HBO, since the american chain has just renewed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for a season 11. Attention spoilers !

A command which comes three months after the end of season 10 that has seen Jonah Hill, Mila Kunis and Sean Penn with the opening of “spite blinds” inspired by Latte Larry. In the end, Latte Larry and Mocha Joe were burnt, and Mocha Joe has bought the house next to Larry, which he has dubbed the “spite house.”

“Last season, has tapped the zeitgeist in a way so uncomfortably délicieuse,” said Amy Gravitt, vice-president, programming, HBO, in a press release. “Larry is already busy writing, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store.”

Larry David responds to his side with his dry humor : “Believe me, I am also upset that you. I hope that one day HBO will return to the reason and will allow me the cancellation that I deserve so much.”

Knowing that sometimes it takes several years for the author to write a new season of Larry and his Belly button, season 11 “Curb Your Enthusiasm” might put a bit of time before arriving on our screens in France on OCS.