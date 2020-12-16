CELEBRITIES

Larry Hernández shows his body after 42 days of training

Posted on

The singer showed that he has lost 8 kg in weight, while his wife Kenya has lost 6 kg.

Larry Hernández boasts the transformation he has made in his body after 42 days of hard training, which was also joined by his wife Kenia Ontiveros.

The singer uploaded photos to his official Instagram account of when he started with this challenge of getting fit in 60 days, losing weight, and toning his muscles. His wife, who gave birth to their third daughter at the end of May, also joined in this challenge and both have already achieved great results.

Larry appears in the ‘before and after’ photos with his personal trainer Beto Sierra, and wrote: “It’s 42 days of a lot of effort, but in this photo, you can see much more than that.”

The interpreter has lost 8 kg so far, while his wife, Kenia, has already lost 6 kg from the weight she had at the beginning of the training.

Larry has received thousands of ‘likes’ and also many comments in which they congratulate him, encouraging him to continue this disciplined and achieve his goal.

Related Items:

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top