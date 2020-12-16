Larry Hernández shows his body after 42 days of training

The singer showed that he has lost 8 kg in weight, while his wife Kenya has lost 6 kg.

Larry Hernández boasts the transformation he has made in his body after 42 days of hard training, which was also joined by his wife Kenia Ontiveros.

The singer uploaded photos to his official Instagram account of when he started with this challenge of getting fit in 60 days, losing weight, and toning his muscles. His wife, who gave birth to their third daughter at the end of May, also joined in this challenge and both have already achieved great results.

Larry appears in the ‘before and after’ photos with his personal trainer Beto Sierra, and wrote: “It’s 42 days of a lot of effort, but in this photo, you can see much more than that.”

The interpreter has lost 8 kg so far, while his wife, Kenia, has already lost 6 kg from the weight she had at the beginning of the training.

Larry has received thousands of ‘likes’ and also many comments in which they congratulate him, encouraging him to continue this disciplined and achieve his goal.