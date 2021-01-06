CELEBRITIES

Larry King comes out of the intensive care unit

Posted on

Although details of his health are unknown, King improved enough to be released from ICU.

American broadcasting icon Larry King was reportedly taken out of the intensive care unit as he continues to fight COVID-19 at a Los Angeles hospital.

The 87-year-old spent the Christmas and New Year holidays under the care of doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus more than 10 days ago, but news of his health crisis only made headlines on Saturday.

According to NBC News, cancer survivor King has recovered enough to be transferred out of the ICU, although further details about his condition are unknown.

Sources claim that one of King’s sons also tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives for the journalist have yet to comment on his hospitalization, which comes weeks after he also sought emergency care for heart-related problems in late November.

Related Items:

Most Popular

114
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian “regrets” her rude behavior with Kris Jenner

103
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

99
CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber defends his wife Hailey with “nails and teeth”

98
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

97
CELEBRITIES

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO: “THE CHRISTMAS SONG” VIDEO IS THE SWEETEST THING YOU’LL SEE TODAY

96
CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans to play Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

93
CELEBRITIES

MEGAN THEE STALLION SHOWS WHAT HER NATURAL HAIR LOOKS LIKE: LONG GLORIOUS CURLS

92
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

82
CELEBRITIES

Matthew Perry shares photo of his fiancee

81
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle remodels her mansion’s playroom

To Top