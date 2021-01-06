Larry King comes out of the intensive care unit

Although details of his health are unknown, King improved enough to be released from ICU.

American broadcasting icon Larry King was reportedly taken out of the intensive care unit as he continues to fight COVID-19 at a Los Angeles hospital.

The 87-year-old spent the Christmas and New Year holidays under the care of doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus more than 10 days ago, but news of his health crisis only made headlines on Saturday.

According to NBC News, cancer survivor King has recovered enough to be transferred out of the ICU, although further details about his condition are unknown.

Sources claim that one of King’s sons also tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives for the journalist have yet to comment on his hospitalization, which comes weeks after he also sought emergency care for heart-related problems in late November.