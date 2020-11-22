Larry Ramos receives new fine for missing hearing

Ninel Conde’s husband is the subject of a US $ 25 million lawsuits for clients defrauded by a pyramid scheme.

A judge has once again fined Larry Ramos, Ninel Conde’s husband, due to Ninel’s husband’s recurring contempt for the previous citations and fines that have been set for him. |

And it is that Ramos once again did not appear at the virtual hearing of Elizabeth Mateo’s lawsuit against him, a situation that led the attorney for the prosecution to claim to the judge that the Colombian is not taking the case seriously.

This is the fourth time we have gone to court for this matter and this is a claim of a pyramid scheme, where the defendant took money from my client, three clients totaling 25 million dollars and who simply disappeared. There have been three times that you have intentionally, maliciously violated your orders, Your Honor. He has not made any payment of the fines that have been set in this case, “said the lawyer.

For this reason, the judge in charge of the case decided to attribute another fine to Ramos due to the recurrent contempt. “I am really concerned that this defendant is not taking this case seriously at all,” the judge said.

“We may need to schedule this gentleman’s statement, I changed the date to five days which should take place within the next 60 days. I am going to order 2 hours at $ 500 for the attorney’s fees, for the late delivery of the documents, “said the judge.