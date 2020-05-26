Last Blood, Arnold Schwarzenegger clash of Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are promoting all 2 of their next feature film. For one, it is Terminator Dark Fate and for the second Rambo: Last Blood. Today, we learn that Schwarzy was kindly mocked Sylvester Stallone, and more particularly of his knife in a charity auction.

Who has the biggest ?

As said before, Arnold Schwarzenegger attended a charity auction in which one could buy the knife Rambo: Last Blood and he took the opportunity to mock his turn to his friend, but more particularly to the weapon of the character. In the video, we can see in the process of brag showing the knife of Rambo, then he pulls out a weapon similar that he used in the film Predator, that is much more large, while laughing.

The actor, who has already seen it Rambo 5 the is awesome and wants his friend to meet a real success with this new opus.

As a reminder, Rambo: Last Blood, directed by Adrian Grunberg, will be on display from 25 September. As to Terminator Dark Fate directed by Tim Miller, it will be at the cinema from October 23.