LAST CHRISTMAS, Emilia Clarke in a romantic comedy for Christmas [Actus Ciné]

With a month ahead of schedule, Emilia Clarke celebrates Christmas and the love in the romantic comedy Last Christmas on the screens as early as next week.

In the same way as the” Small Dad Christmas “of Tino Rossi or the” All I Want For Christmas Is You “of Mariah Carreythe song ” the Last Temy “of the group Wham! has become a staple Christmas classic. Celebrating the memory of its singer George Michaelshe inspires today to Emma Thompson the history of the romantic comedy of the same name. Far ahead on the calendar, it is from the November 27, 2019 that you will be able to discover the cinema.

Last Christmas tells the story of Katea young woman subscribed to bad decisions. His latest bad idea is to have accepted to work as an assistant to Father Christmas in a department store. It will, however, the knowledge of Tom and his life will take a new unexpected twist that seems too good to be true. This is probably the magic of Christmas operates…

More used to comedies delusional, Paul Feig was persuaded by Emma Thompson to perform Last Christmas despite the failure both artistically and business in his first attempt at a Christmas movie with Unaccompanied Children in 2006. Featuring several songs from George Michael whose novel” This Is How (We Want you To Get High)“the story of Last Christmas has been designed by the actress Emma Thompson, who had also written Love Actually, with her husband, actor Greg Wise. She has completed the scenario with Bryony Kimmings more accustomed to working in the theatre.

Recalling his role in girl not very kneaded in Before Youit is Emilia Clarke that embodies Kate far from her role as Mother Of Dragons in the series Game Of Thrones. Her new lover Tom is played by Henry Golding hero Crazy Rich Asians true success in the United States but a big flop in France. Emma Thompson has written on the role of the mother of Kate. It also in Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh plays the patron saint of Kate. there will be also Margaret Clunie view in the series Victoria