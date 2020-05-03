“Last Christmas” : Emilia Clarke pushes the song in a romantic comedy Christmas

Known for the role of Khaleesi in Game Of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is back in a comedy Christmas punctuated tubes Wham and George Michael. Moreover, some of the titles will be unpublished as they were recorded by the singer before his death, December 25, 2016. The film, inspired by the title legendary group, directed Paul Feig and it was written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, will tell the story of Kate (Emilia Clarke), who, as a result of health problems will end up working as an elf in a Christmas shop, while his dream is to become a singer. But thanks to his encounter with Tom (Henry Golding) his destiny will take another turn. Last Christmas released in the cinemas on 27 November 2019.