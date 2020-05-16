“Last Christmas” : what is the Christmas movie with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding ?

You are quickly frustrated, feeling that the film, despite all its good intentions, fails to avoid the pitfalls. All that in front of her, Kate has to counter-example by his boss, played by Michelle Yeoh, quite funny in Santa obsessed by the gray-grey Christmas kitsch. But it is a Santa severe. And with this character, we find the stereotype of the wicked step-mother chinese, coming to “straighten” a Western undisciplined, in need of his “wisdom”. Damage.

In these romantic comedies a little too perfect, the male roles, and female, seem to be often unattainable. The character of Tom, played by the still (very) charming Henry Golding, is a climax. Friendly but very smooth, eternally smiling, no personality to share his infinite goodness, with an apartment so clean and tidy that it is a little anxiety-provoking, the young man has the air of a cliché stuck in the matrix. His creed ? “Look up !”, council or order, we do not know, that it repeats continuously, as a life lesson and solution ultimate to escape the hell of the screens and self-pity.

In addition, Tom is a deliveryman on a bike. However, Tom is dressed during her working hours as a dummy Uniqlo. One thinks back to the lovely Julio (Marc Ruchmann) of the series Plan Heartwho becomes the delivery man to velo in season 2but still manages to afford a huge apartment, one does not know how. One may ask : why the fiction she suddenly decided to “glamouriser” at this point what a hard job this was, at the time when it is increasingly being called into question over scandals of exploitation by the big companies of delivery ?

Popularized by the excellent Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding, 32, is british, originally from Malaysia. His presence in the casting represents an important issue : Last Christmas is the first Christmas movie to major, and the first romantic comedy western in scope, to choose as the male character main a man of asian descent in the face of an actress caucasian. But it is necessary to expect a discussion, this time with a fine, well-written and, between Tom and Kate, at the end of the film, as his character has a real consistency. Damage.

Because of these small annoying details that accumulate, one is never completely at ease in front of the feature film of Paul Feig, who has yet offered comedies female modern and successful in recent years (My best friends, Spy). You can’t let themselves be completely carried by its magic sent in our eyes to the scale of huge cargoes, even if the original soundtrack, consisting entirely of securities of Wham! and George Michael, is a bit of disco-pop welcome.