Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke, the mother of dragons became a poltergeist

Developed from the famous song of the same name by George Michael, the romcom of Paul Feig Last Christmas is announced on Blu‑Ray and DVD on April 8.

For the little story, the singer had been informed about the project as early as 2009 and had given its approval on the condition that Emma Thompson is involved. After many twists and turns and the death of George Michael December 25, 2016 (sad, ironically), Greg Wise, husband of Emma Thompson, who had already worked with her on the scenario, the stimulus with the help of a friend and ex‑manager of George Michael, David Austin. The film is released on the screens on the 27th of November last, and many pipes of the singer scattered throughout the soundtrack, as well as a title unheard, This is How (We Want You to Get High), that should have been included on the album that he was preparing.

Hymn to the magic of Christmas

The film hold her not on the one of Kate (Emilia Clarke), who has won after many setbacks for a job as a pixie in a Christmas shop. Some of the future poor who waits, Kate can hardly believe that his life may all change when she meets the handsome Tom (Henry Golding). Yet, sometimes, just let it work its magic…

Bonuses galore

Universal, who will edit the film on 8 April, has not skimped on the bonus, namely :

• Audio commentary by director Paul Feig and screenwriter Emma Thompson

• Recording session Emilia (exclusive Blu-Ray)

• Love letter to London (exclusive Blu-Ray)

• The mother Christmas and her elf (exclusive Blu-Ray)

• Paul Feig took the tram (exclusive Blu-Ray)

• Twelve days of shooting (exclusive to Blu-Ray)

• Alternate ending / gag reel / deleted scenes

• Alternate opening

• Last Christmas, performance in its entirety

• The vision of the director

• It is so cold

• Try not to laugh

• A legacy revealed

• Golding, a player in gold