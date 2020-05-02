Lauma: like a music box | Arts | The Sun

+

IDENTITY CARD

Name : Laura Magnan, alias Lauma

Age : 23 years

Origin : Quebec

Discipline : Author-composer-performer

First steps : My first guitar lessons at the age of eight years. And more professionally, when I participated in Cégeps en spectacle.

Aspirations : I was able to check my list to make a minialbum with Claude Bégin. This is something that I really wanted to do. I would like to do another EP, possibly still with him, because I love it too. Otherwise, I’d like to do a single with FouKi. I love what he does. I find that it’s a rap melodious.

Mentor : By far, I would say that it is Jason Mraz. With his album Mr A-Zit really has me marked because it makes several styles in the same album. I think that it is that fact that I like a lot of different styles.

Allegiance : This is not related to the music, but I’m vegan. Animals, for me, it is really important. It keeps me really at heart. I discovered full of flavor thanks to it and I advise everyone to try it, would it be that by making the veganuary by trying it for a month. Or a week, as the people feel it.

Dependency : I have an extreme addictive chocolate. It is really difficult to stop me, this is too good. I made five mug cakes in the same week. I am able to do without it for a day, but maybe not two!

Pride : My song My beautiful Clodieit is my pride music. My pride in my life, this is my boyfriend.

Regrets : No. I think that it should not have. When it is past, it is hard to have regrets.