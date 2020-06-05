Launch of Apple TV+ : the series “Dickinson”, our ” coup de coeur

It is the good surprise of this launch. While a lot was expected of ” The Morning Show “, our favorite on Apple TV + goes to ” Dickinson “. Its creator, Alena Smith puts in scene the life of american poet Emily Dickinson in the Nineteenth century with a realization, dialogue, and a soundtrack state of the art (Editor’s NOTE : which of the unreleased songs thanks to the collaboration of Apple Music).

Yet, at first glance it really feels like in a series of classic period. “All the details of the costumes and sets are the result of research and are, therefore, authentic, stresses the author. It was absolutely essential that it is fitting at this level to reinforce the dissonance with the zeitgeist of the heroine. “It is precisely this shift that has inspired one who has previously worked on “The Affair” : “Emily Dickinson is a young woman trapped in the wrong time. His story still resonates strongly today. The series uses the 1850s as a distorting mirror of the Twenty-first century. “

“I immediately wanted to participate in this series “, says Hailee Steinfeld./APPLE TV MORE

It is Hailee Steinfeld, as revealed in ” True Grit “, a film by the Coen brothers (2010), which takes the title role with a freshness that will take your breath away. “I found the scenario so relevant, funny, shocking, rebellious, wild… I immediately wanted to participate ! “. The occasion for the 22-year old woman re-connect with the fiction in costume : “the weight of The fabrics and the way you dress have a huge impact on the game actor, because it’s changing the way to breathe, speak, walk, sit… “ Related Post: WandaVision : Which characters from the MCU will make their return in the series Disney+ ?

Beyond the historical re-enactment of the 1850s, the tone was very british of this comedy surprising for an american production. “This is exactly what I was looking for,” says Alena Smith. The life of Emily Dickinson, which is defined by its irony, has the structure of a sitcom in the uk. “

Another good surprise : the presence in the casting of Jane Krakowski known for the comedies “30 Rock” (available on Amazon Prime Video) or “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (on Netflix). She is the personification of Mrs Dickinson, the mother of the heroine : “I expanded my creative universe, as if Dickinson is presented as a comedy, there are many dramatic scenes. “Some viewers will be disconcerted by the explosion of the render, with the music and dialogues contemporary. Yet, “Dickinson” we were all very pleased and will discover by the same occasion the poet to a whole new generation.

EDITOR’S NOTE : 4/5

“Dickinson “, from Alena Smith (2019) with Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski… Season 1, 10 episodes of 30 minutes.

In the other series, Apple TV + is focusing on the eclecticism

“The Morning Show “. A series rooted in the news first. Led by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell, it puts the spotlight on a morning show on american television, presented by a duo, a man and a woman. When the first one is accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour, he is fired, leaving a team high. The characters cry a lot in the first three episodes which ends up being annoying. On the other hand, the scenes between Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are a pure delight and suggest a more successful. Related Post: PHOTO of Kanye West : this huge actor overview in the crowd at his Sunday mass

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian

EDITOR’S NOTE : 3/5

“For All Mankind “. Ronald D. Moore (creator of ” Battlestar Galactica “), imagine that, in 1969, the first man to have walked on the Moon was Russian. Humiliated, the Americans leave more beautiful in the race to conquer space. This rewriting of the story, mixing real people — we meet Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin or the director of the Nasa of that time Wernher von Braun and fictitious, pushes us constantly to check what is true and false.

EDITOR’S NOTE : 3/5

“Ees “. This series transports us to a future where humanity, decimated by a virus in the Twenty-first century, is reduced to less than two million people, all become blind. Several centuries later, nature has reclaimed its rights and humans living in tribes. The birth of twins with perfect vision puts in danger one of them. Very successful visually, ” See “, with Jason Momoa (” Game of Thrones “, “Aquaman” star), is affected by a scenario convoluted and grotesque scenes.