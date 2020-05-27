Launch of the “Yacht of the stars”, the “AirBnB” of the luxury on the water … and for the stars

(AOF) – Joseph Marcoulet, founder, designer and operator of the site yachtsdestars.fr, is a party to any observation : a luxury yacht costing many hundreds of millions, and its annual maintenance may result in the annual fees of the order of 10 % of the purchase price, which may already represent 30 million per year for a yacht with a value of $ 300 million.

“These charges are heavy because these yachts may have a crew that can exceed 50 people, including it is necessary to pay the salaries plus social security charges and significant costs of moorings, of dockings, insurance, maintenance, and control,” says the entrepreneur.

Because of this, the purchase, impulsive or thought of a mega-yacht, which could be used for a few receptions and cruises, can be prohibitively expensive and turn into a real money pit.

In this context, leasing is an option to reduce the charges. But, assures Joseph Marcoulet, the owners of the yachts are not necessarily in a dynamic lease and prefer to associate this investment with the glamour of a celebrity “guest” onboard.

The phenomenon is also increasingly common to specify the business man. This is how Beyoncé would pay 2 million for a night, and that Mariah Carey would have asked $ 1 million for four songs, reveals the contractor.

However, he adds, the reverse may occur, or, at the very least, these meetings can be made in a dynamic win-win.

Joseph Marcoulet says : when are stars who want to go spend an evening or a few days on one of the most beautiful yachts in the world they find themselves in the position of plaintiff, and not in that of ” requested “.

Because of this, when stars want to go on luxury yachts which they don’t know the owners, and vice-versa, one and the other can make known their wishes by passing, for example, of free ads on the new site yachtsdestars.fr.

“We collect the preferences of each owner of the yacht in terms of VIP. He can then tell us to prefer host of world champions, olympic gold medalists, billionaires or Nobel prize winners or producers, directors, actors and actresses of movie and other stars of show-business,” sums up Joseph Marcoulet.

Once the connection made, the two parties organize receptions and cruises free of charge, on mega-yachts, in order to align the interests of the stars, personalities and owners who meet by ” rendering service “.