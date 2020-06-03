Laura Harrier thought that Zendaya had been cast in his role in Spider-Man’s Homecoming.

In the film that reboot the character of Peter Parker, Laura Harrier plays Liz Toomes, the daughter of Adrian Toomes aka the Vulture. It is also the romantic interest of Peter who cares seriously for it in the film and tries to seduce her.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, the actress has confided that during the process of casting, she thought she lost the role, and that Zendaya had been cast in his place.

She explains : “After doing my test video for Spiderman, before he heard anything, he came out a few weeks later that Zendaya was going to be in the film, so I thought that I had not had the role. She had to win. I called my agent and I was reassured that I was still in the race. “

The reaction of Laura Harrier is not surprising since Zendaya was a rising star. It was already very popular thanks to its status as a star of Disney. When the news of his participation in the film was announced, everyone assumed she would be the romantic interest main female of the film.

In the end, the two actresses have proven to be both of interest in love of Peter. Liz was a crush of Peter and in many ways, she is the leading female role in the film. As for Zendaya, she was a student unknown at the end of the film, proved to be MJ, the great love of Peter. The film has thus established his character to the suites of the adventures of Spider-Man on the big screen and his role was much more prominent in the second pane.

In the end, Harrier was pleasantly surprised by the willingness of Marvel to give it to her and Zendaya roles are so important because Hollywood is rarely of the roles of this size with two actresses black in a film and Harrier was aware of it.

“I thought it was amazing and revolutionary for Marvel to put us both in these roles and not to mention the fact that we are black. We were only girls who were going to a school in New York and that’s what the city looks like New York; the films should reflect this. We really had a good time making this movie. Zendaya and I are friends now and I am really grateful.”

Laura Harrier is currently in the series Hollywood on Netflix where she has the leading female role.

Source : Net-A-Porter / Credit ©Marvel/DR