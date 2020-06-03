Laura Harrier was afraid of Zendaya !

The micro Net-A-Porter, Laura Harrier said that she had feared Zendaya during the filming of Spider-Man’s Homecoming

Everyone is aware of, and especially fans of the MCUthat Zendaya and Tom Holland are in a couple, at least, according to rumors. This is why, to play the role of the girlfriend of the latter in Spider-Man’s Homecoming could be quite hard to live. That is why, the question was posed to Laura Harrier.

It was not really the girlfriend of Peter Parker in the film. Although, the character played by Tom Holland, very much loved the daughter of the villain played by the young woman.

Certainly, it is a mere fiction. But Zendaya would have been able to see of an evil eye this “couple in fiction” in Spider-Man’s Homecoming. The question has therefore been asked by Net-A-Porter Laura Harrier itself.

She did know that this “couple” had not caused any concern. In spite of all, she admits that she was “afraid” of the sweetheart of Tom Holland at a given time.

Is this a scene Spider-Man’s Homecoming that has caused this concern ? Not at all. As you’ll see, it is quite another thing.

Laura Harrier feared Zendaya in Spider-Man’s Homecoming

If the one who flirts with Peter Parker in the movie had a few fears, the latter were feel good before the movie is shot. In fact, Laura Harrier was just afraid that one take his role:

“After my casting for Spider-Man’s Homecomingit is released, some time after, that she was going to have the role. So I just thought that I had not kept and she was going to “take my place” “.

In the end, more fear than harm since she did know right after: “my agent has given the balm to the heart by telling me that I still had my chance. “ Laura Harrier has no doubt blow on hearing the words of it.

In short, this one and the girlfriend of Tom Holland would have still been friends ever since Spider-Man’s Homecoming. Remains to be seen whether they will again play both in the next few months or years.

