Laura Smet is hurt, she explains that she was never to forgive Laeticia Hallyday

If an agreement has been found between Laeticia Hallyday, David Hallyday and Laura Smet on the estate of Johnny, the calm does not seem to be installed between the widow of the rock singer, and his two elders. This Wednesday, July 15, in an interview with RTL, the daughter of Nathalie Baye angrily against his mother-in-law. The cause of your anger ? The interview with Laeticia Hallyday to be published on 16 July in Paris Match, which contains passages that have obviously not liked. It is a matter of time when the mother of Jade and Joy are believed to have “betrayed” the last will of her husband, passing to an agreement ? If this is not specified in the extract was revealed by RTL, Laura Smet has been, in any case, the harsh words about his relationship with Laeticia. “There are about 1m of distance in that time, he recalled, in reference to the health care crisis. Rather, it’s going to be miles of distance between me and you, I think. Because there will never be peace possible. “

Laura Smet explains why reconciliation is impossible

The director said that the excess of the evil had been done : “from the moment that he crossed that line, that prevent us from having to say goodbye to our father… I speak for me, in any case, I do not speak never of David,” she said. Is of the things that Laura Smet can not forgive : “What I also know is that you have not said to my father who was in hospice care and that he was under treatment. My father does not know that he

