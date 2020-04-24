Lauren Jáuregui, the supposed torque of Camila Cabello

Lauren Jáuregui, the assumed torque Camila Cabello | Instagram

Previously, Camila Cabello was previously associated to Lauren Jauregui, who was also a member of the former group. Fifth harmony.

They always made us see, it is this unity and closeness to all the time they spent in the group, they were always seen together, which led fans to speculate on a possible romance the close relationship that they had.

After the departure of the group of Cabello, rumors constants and the “shippeo” of “Camren” that the adepts have formed, Jaureguí is out to make a statement, furious and fed up of the topic.

This could be of interest to you: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello offer a live concert

I these photos. Lauren Jauregui Camila Cabello pic.twitter.com/laj3XHPGH4

– Delores Holt Coven THE INVISIBLE CHAINS-NOTHING (@ DeloresHolt18)

April 8, 2020

I hate it because it is invasive, scary, unreal, and a lack of respect for the two, and this is something that has never existed, ever, said the young singer.

Follow us on Facebook and get more Show News!

And even if Jaureguí has not taken a long time to declare bis3xu4l, and so there was no doubt, because with the new supporters mention that they would have liked this, in fact if there was something more between the two, with more of reason, and exhausted by the speculation expressed by Jauregui …

Read also: Camila Cabello with a dance bold shows how it scans

You do you make it a habit never to the other s3xu @ lize you and your friends just for their fun villain. This is the reason, he concluded.

Within the group, they were always seen together, having a strong bond of friendship or something else perhaps, but this has never been verified with certainty, because after the launch of “Miss” with Shawn Mendes, all the speculations were broken by showing an official relationship with the singer.

With information Michelle Orozco.

.