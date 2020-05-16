Laurent Gerra : who is his partner, Christelle Bardet ?

Saturday 16 may 2020, TF1 will broadcast the spectacle Laurent Gerra : Without moderation, from a recording of a show performed in 2018. If the comedian is no longer present, what is known of his girlfriend, Christelle Bardet ?

Since 2012, Laurent Gerra is in a relationship with Christelle Bardet. If the young woman regularly accompanies the comedian at the Cannes film Festival, than do we really know it ? A native of Lyon, Christelle Bardet launched in 2011, the magazine The female, broadcast only in the region of Rhone-Alpes. Two years later, she decided to leave his company to work with his companion in Paris. The young woman is currently in charge of public relations of the company of Laurent Gerra, Elgé Production. On 7 February 2019, Christelle Bardet published the book When mom planted toothbrushes. In the latter, the young woman evokes the Alzheimer’s disease, which his mother has suffered for many years.

If the couple is rather discreet, it is none other than Michel Drucker, which was unveiled at the great day their love story in February 2019 ! Invited on the set of Vivement Dimanche in order to make the promotion of his book, it is to his great surprise that the host, lighthouse, France 2 presented in the following way : “You are Lyonnaise (…) You’ve made communication studies and a time you had the magazine in the medical sector (…) And one day, it was in Nantes, we had (…) evening Dress and you were there (…) You have met with Laurent Gerra and you have never left us since.“This is what she had replied with a smile : “Here, it is thanks to you Michel !“

Why Laurent Gerra and Christelle Bardet are they being so secretive ?

Between 1998 and 2001, Laurent Gerra was part of a couple very publicized, with the actress Mathilde Seigner. If the comedian, 52-year-old exposes today that very little of his relationship with Christelle Bardet, it is simply because he wants to keep it just for him ! A guest in the show My life in Super 8 on C8 in 2016, Laurent Gerra, indeed, had explained : “It is so beautiful that I do not want to share it. Be proud and happy to have someone at his side, okay, but just not give it to anyone.“Two years later, during an interview granted to Télé-Loisirs he explained : “I never speak of my private life. The evidence, people think we are together for a very short time, while it’s been a long time.“

