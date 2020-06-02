Laurent Ournac stronger than Jennifer Aniston ?

Laurent Ournac is back on TF1 in Camping Paradise. The new episode seems to have beaten up a film of Jennifer Aniston !

Monday, June 1, Laurent Ournac has played in Camping Paradise on the French channel TF1. The chain has remained the leader in the afternoon and beat a movie with Jennifer Aniston.

Camping Paradise is one of the flagship series for TF1. Thus, Monday, June 1 the chain has wanted a little entertainment of the French and it has proposed an episode with Laurent Ournac. The actor brought a bit of sun and it seems to have worked.

Thus, 14h10, the faithful were able to see the actor in a new episode named ” The prince of the campsite “. Tom has chosen to employ a trainee during the summer, but it was far from suspecting that it would matter to Alexander III, the crown prince of a rich hindu family.

Because of this, this episode, with Laurent Ournac has not failed to entertainment and there is no doubt that the French have a good laugh. The actor has pulled out of beautiful phrases, jokes and the atmosphere at the campsite was quite a good child.

Indeed, this seems to have borne fruit on TF1. In effect, more than 1.78 million French were in front of the episode, and Camping Paradise even went so far as to beat a film with Jenifer Anniston.

Camping Paradis beats Jennifer Aniston !

M6 has tried to fight TF1 and pass the leader in the afternoon. Thus, it has released a comedy with Jennifer Aniston : Happy mother’s day. This movie was released in 2016, and the former of Brat Pitt puts himself in the skin of Sandy. Then, she plays alongside Julia Roberts.

This comedy had everything to please since it is meant to be lightweight and adapted to the period. And for good reason, in the film, it is a matter of following several mothers in the approach of the famous party of moms.

So far, Jennifer Aniston does not seem to have been defeated by Laurent Ournac. M6 has gathered that 960 000 spectators and it’s still very below of Camping Paradise on the French channel TF1. Thus, it seems that the French comedies have more odds.

Finally, fans who missed Camping Paradise can always review it in replay on TF1. It’s the same for Happy mother’s day.

