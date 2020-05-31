Laurent Ruquier address his condolences to Nicolas Bedos in One is not lying (VIDEO)

The sad news came on Thursday, may 28 : Guy Bedos passed away at 85 years of age well rattled. Since many people have hailed his memory, in which Michel Drucker. And Laurent Ruquier did the same this Saturday, may 30, in It is not lying, sending his condolences to the deceased’s son, Nicolas Bedos, who had worked in the talk show on France 2 between 2013 and 2015.

“I could not start this program without the tribute of course to Guy Bedos who left us this week”, thus began Laurent Ruquier. “It was a thought for her son, Nicolas [qui] has been at our side in the great years of this show. And of course I also want to speak to Nicolas all of my sincere friendship”, said the facilitator, “moved” to speak of the “master of humor” that was Guy Bedos.

It was then proposed to review an excerpt from the last crossing by Guy Bedos in It is not lying, dating back to 2015. An extract o how much relevant, because the actor and comedian spoke of his wish to die in dignity. “I chose my doctor murderer, I will not say his name,” confided then that defender of euthanasia, before explaining the situation. “I would not like to suffer. I don’t want to be a burden to my friends and family. So I would like to choose when I will leave,” he argued, adding : “there are different ways to go. We can commit suicide, simply. You can ask a doctor to make us leave. I want to go in beauty.”

The end-of-life Guy

