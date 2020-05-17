Laury Thilleman, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Elsa Zylberstein… masks glamour (or not) of the stars (PHOTOS)

Since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, wearing a mask became widespread in the public space, both in France and abroad. And the people are not at rest. In the streets of Los Angeles as on Instagram, it is no longer uncommon to spot a celebrity nose and mouth covered with a surgical mask or a cotton fabric.

Laury Thilleman has made 500 masks with its brand

The famous surgical mask, blue sky, single-use, counts among its followers Diane Kruger (who has obviously not understood the right way to use them), lovers Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace, but also Justin Bieber and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (the son of Isabelle Adjani), who we have yet used to more originality in terms of look.

Quick to sew, the mask folds comes in fabrics of all kinds with our friends the stars. Comedian Bérengère Krief has opted for a planting of roses romantic, Elsa Zylberstein was a very elegant behind his black mask, and Cindy Crawford was playing it in total look with a printed multi-colored to match her blouse ruffled. And in the family of Elodie Gossuin, everyone has a right to his pattern.

Other beauty queens had opted for a mask in the center seam. This is the case for Sylvie Tellier, the protection of which reflects the blue of his eyes, the current Miss France Clemence Botino, who opted for a plaid fabric, and Laury Thilleman, who made 500 masks with his brand Paris, and then and proudly displayed a model black hearts

