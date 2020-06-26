Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and other celebrities join forces for the provision of relief “you Can not Cancel the Pride” against the coronavirus

Celebrities in honor of pride month.

Stars Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and others have joined with P&G and iHeartMedia for that “you Can not Cancel the Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for The LGBTQ + Community”, which helped to raise funds and increase the visibility of the LGBT communities + affected by the pandemic. The event has partnered with several organizations, LGBT +, including GLAAD, the WISE, the Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and International Action.

Also on hand to show their support Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Big Freedia, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin, Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Rannells and Darren Crissthat provided the evening’s entertainment with their performance in movement and has shown that nothing can prevent a pride celebration.

Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Ciara, Dan Levy, Hayley Kiyoko, Lena Waithe, Matt Bomer, Nico Tortorella and Tituss Burgess has also made special appearances throughout the night, some go to social networks to participate in the viral challenge to “Clean up” to show their pride.