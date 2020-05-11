LE PARISIEN MAGAZINE. Jake Gyllenhaal, Dr. Jake and Mr. Hyde

Ladies, Gentlemen, Jake Gyllenhaal ! Blue eyes, ocean, beard, carved in chalk, shirt a pristine white, perfect smile and soft voice. What else ? That desire ? The actor of 35 years has its tribe of fans, dubbed the” gyllenhaalics “that would give him the good God without confession. Station ! It has nothing to smooth or prefabricated. Do not look in these light comedy or these teutonic romantic that the american cinema is fond of. No, Jake Gyllenhaal is a specialty of the hero tortured and complex for nearly fifteen years. Said to him:” weird “in English : understand” eccentric “, ” weird “, ” mysterious “. “It is all a bit, no ?” asks us-t-it. In any case, he embodies perfection.

If he makes his first steps as an actor at the age of 11 years old, he burst onto the screen ten years later in 2001, in the role of a young schizophrenic, Donnie Darko. A teen is not like the others, including the companion game is Frank, a creature looking like a rabbit giant that only he can see and hear. “I myself was a teenager wild when I incarnate Donnie “, he notes. Donnie DarkoRichard Kelly, has become a cult film. And, since then, its main performer, has never ceased to dig the furrow of the roles tormented. Of course, he offered a few forays into very different kinds – western heroes gay (the magnificent Brokeback Mountain, Ang Lee, 2005) or super-production of exotic adventures ( Prince of Persia, the Sands of time, Mike Newell, 2010), but it shows a true weakness for the roles of crazy. Hard or soft, whatever. At best, types gently wrinkled ; at worst, true psychopaths. Between the two, of beings unusual ones, the misfits, the ultra-sensitive.

When the meeting, on 21 march, in a hotel a few steps from Central Park, in New York, where he lives now, the actor smiled at the mention of these three words : “Unique, drop-outs, ultra-sensitive : no doubt, these are human beings the most interesting that I know ! “Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Cannes film Festival, which, in the past year, has named the actor a member of the jury of the 68th edition, under the chairmanship of the Coen brothers, tells us, in a great admirer :” Jake is at once the successor of the beautiful faces of the legend of Hollywood and that of an Al Pacino or a Mickey Rourke the great time. “Two models of actors in singular, which have a habit of cracking the seal on the screen. Precisely what that tells us about his next film, Demolition, by Jean-Marc Vallée, who comes out in theaters on April 6. Davis, the hero camped by Gyllenhaal, loses foot to the death of his wife, and demolished has methodically everything that surrounds him, beginning with his luxurious house, he sends fly to blows of a bulldozer. “In fact, it is long since lost, but he will gradually find himself in this enterprise of systematic destruction,” says the actor. Shifted, once again. Related Post: Jake Gyllenhaal to the rescue of a dalmatian in distress in New York city

Father a director, mother a screenwriter. In the house in california Gyllenhaal, you look at lots of films because cinema. Stanley Kubrick, in particular, occupies the discussions at the dinner, Paul Newman is a friend of the family, Jamie Lee Curtis is the godmother of the little Jake. Child of the ball, he opts for paths booed. On the thirty roles that make up his filmography, a good fifteen are placed under the sign of the dinguerie. Donnie Darko opens beautifully, the ball curved in 2001. In 2005, in the war film Jarhead, the End of the innocence, Sam Mendes, Gyllenhaal plays Anthony Swofford, a marine who represses as much as his desire of violence. He pushes the plug further in 2012, when he played the serial killer in Time to Dancethe clip of the group of electro-rock French The Shoes. Required fencing or hood on the head, sword and knife in hand, he zigouille all the happy young people who are on the road. The blood flows like water, eight minutes in, on a dance music. The writer Bret Easton Ellis, author of the very barré syndrome American Psycho (1991), another story of a serial killer, is a fan. “Funny, sexy, wild, calm-t-it on his Twitter account.

But the pom-pom returns to the thriller Night Call (2014). Gyllenhaal, pallid, drawn, embodies Lou Bloom, a hunter of scoops, who is tracking the events of bloody murders, and tragedies of all kinds to sell the images to the tv. The actor, who co-produced the film, said to have loved this experience. “He has a lot invested in the project at all stages, tells the story of Dan Gilroy, the director. He wanted to show all the facets of a psychopath, the complexity of a to be gruesome in appearance, but human in spite of everything. And hold a mirror to the people, with this reflection : is it that we don’t all have, within us, a part dark ? “Twisted ? Perverse ? The actor smiled : “as if people were pure and perfect world, to paint the reality pink, as do romantic comedies, it is, according to me, much more perverse than press where it hurts and show the world as it is, black, and crazy sometimes. “ Related Post: COVID-19 : Hayley Wickenheiser distributes medical equipment

Jake Gyllenhaal admits to having known a corner with End of Watchfrom David Ayer, was released in 2012. A film of bitter and violent on the lives of two cops in Los Angeles, he has also co-produced. To prepare it, a follow-up police patrols to four times per week, for five months. “It changed my life and the thread of my career. I was a little misled. Young, not always sure of myself, I was attracted by the success and everything that goes with it, the fame, the money. End of Watch handed me the ideas in place and want to make films that resemble me more. Leave the surface and go in depth, exploring a darker side. This “dark side” of things and beings fascinates me. It is so much more rich that people said normal. “

But should it be a little crazy to embody crazy ? “No ! it requires, on the contrary, a great stability. I do not seat, before every film, moaning : “Oh ! my God ! My character is tortured, I am tortured !” “He lets the sentence by taking the head between the hands, and then burst out laughing. “To be quite honest, I do get lost in my roles. I’m having fun. It takes a lot of work before, and after, to get back to reality, but that is all. “

The director of the icelandic Baltasar Kormákur, who directed the actor in climber hard in Everest (2015), confirms : “there is nothing crazy or unstable in Jake. It is rather very balanced, very normal. If it is eccentric, it is in the choice of types that it embodies. He likes to explore the madness and can go very far, as in Night Call, where his performance was incredible. “ Related Post: Paris Jackson going to embody Jesus in the cinema " Magazine 100%Culture

A feat that was also the metamorphosis physical, since Gyllenhaal was relieved of 13 kilos to play the disturbing Lou Bloom. “It was his idea,” says Dan Gilroy, the director. I invented the character, but it is he who has given him life by imagining the long hair, with a smile, worrying, and maigrissime. He was hungry before and during the shooting of the film, which lasted for 27 nights in a row. He had the same bike for not regaining weight ! “Radical change of course for the next movie : this time, it takes 7 kilos of muscle at the end of an intensive training of several months, to embody Billy Hope, a boxer, dented of The Rage in the belly, Antoine Fuqua (2015). The dinguerie and the thirst for the absolute nest also in the taste of the performance. Extreme and radical.

Demolition: After having lost a dollar in a vending machine at the hospital where his wife has just died, Davis became obsessed with the dysfunction of things. He leaves the tracks of his life well-tuned, and destroys all that surrounds him, up to his house. An amazing film, in turn disturbing and very funny.