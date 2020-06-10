Lea Michele accused of racism : another actress of Glee balance on his behavior

In response to accusations of racism to which she was subject, in the margin of the movement Black Lives Matter, Lea Michele came out of silence this Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in a lengthy message posted on Instagram. After being focused “especially on how (s)one’s own behavior (s)are co-stars of Glee has been perceived by aux“, she apologized with them: “Although I don’t remember having done this specific statement and that I have never judged the other on their past or the color of their skin, this is not the point. This account, it is clear that I’ve acted in a way that has hurt other people. If it was my privileged position and my point of view that made me seem insensitive or inappropriate at certain times, or if it was just my immaturity and the fact that I was not necessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for all the pain I’ve caused. We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past months to reflect on my own wrongs.” Excuses that have clearly not been enough to calm the controversy.

Heather Morris scale on the behavior of Lea Michele

After Samantha Ware and Dabier Snell, another ex-actress from Glee has denounced the behavior of the mom-to-be: Heather Morris. The one that sang Brittany Susan Pierce, cheerleader of the Cheerios of the lycée William McKinley High School, confirms the accusations brought against the former Cory Monteith: “Let me be very clear, hatred is a disease in America that we are trying to heal, so I would like to never let hatred be spread to someone else. That said, it was unpleasant to work with it? Quite”. If it lags, it also recognizes his error in not having done anything: “And yet, it is also our fault, because allow him to continue for so long without talking is something else that we learn with the rest of society.” Other languages will they be loosing?