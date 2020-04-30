Lea Michele pregnant : the star of Glee soon to be mom for the first time

Lea Michele is going to be a mum ! The star of Glee is expecting her first child with her husband Zach Reich.

It is a good news which will delight fans. Lea Michele is pregnant ! The star is expecting her first child with her husband Zack Reich. “They have always wanted to be parents”says a close lover. A relationship like a no-brainer for the artist of 33 years, and a contractor who began dating in 2017. Following a dream wedding on the 9th of march, 2019 in California in the hills of Napa, surrounded by vineyards. “I married my best friendit is the best thing in the world. At this precise moment of my life, I’m happier than I’ve ever been”, had entrusted Lea Michele magazine Usfour months after the wedding.

After a year blessed for the actress in 2019, Lea Michele was expressed on Instagram : “I am so excited for 2020, and for what the year holds for me and my”. In fact, the arrival of a baby may well disrupt his daily life. An upheaval in the lives of the fans too, are deeply involved in the life of Lea Michele. The actress has lived a drama in 2013. Cory Monteith, her partner on Glee, and a companion in life dies of a drug overdose in Canada. A death that is shaking the world, the problems of addiction of the actor, not being a secret. Since then, the fans do not cease to remember his grieving Lea Michele, on each publication Instagram reminding him of the existence of her ex-boyfriend, even on his wedding photos.

Very discreet about her pregnancy

Lea Michele is currently confined with her husband and her mother then took doubly his precautions. The actress has so far neither revealed, nor given details on her pregnancy. The rare shots of containment posted on Instagram hide in the belly of the young woman. Yet very close to its subscribers with whom it shares a lot, Lea Michele will share it this part of his life on social networks ?

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news