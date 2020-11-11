LEA MICHELE SHARED THE FIRST FAMILY PORTRAIT WITH HER SON EVER LEO AND HUSBAND ZANDY REICH

Lea Michele gives you a glimpse into her new family life in three in a sweet portrait posted on Instagram.

The star shared a photo of her son Ever Leo in her arms as she strolls down a Los Angeles beach with her husband Zandy Reich.

 

Nothing but love💛

Nothing but love,” he wrote in the caption, calling the shot a special moment.

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich became parents on August 20th.

