LEA MICHELE SHARED THE FIRST FAMILY PORTRAIT WITH HER SON EVER LEO AND HUSBAND ZANDY REICH

Lea Michele gives you a glimpse into her new family life in three in a sweet portrait posted on Instagram.
The star shared a photo of her son Ever Leo in her arms as she strolls down a Los Angeles beach with her husband Zandy Reich.
View this post on Instagram
Nothing but love💛 (📸 @ashleybarrettphotography thank you so much for capturing this special moment in time)
” Nothing but love,” he wrote in the caption, calling the shot a special moment.
Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich became parents on August 20th.