Léa Salamé in “suffering absolute” : his confinement complicated

Thursday, June 4, Léa Salamé presents on France 2 for the sides of Thomas Sotto, a new number of You have the floordedicated to the coronavirus. On this occasion, the journalist was granted an interview with TVMagshe talks about containment sometimes difficult.

The 7/9 on France Inter, Amazing !, The political Show… Léa Salamé is a overactive. Having to stop everything to be confined, therefore, has not been easy for the forty-something woman. “For someone like me, stressed out, juggling between three jobs in radio and tv, the forced outage at first made me stumble. The first three weeks have been suffering absolute. I had the feeling that I took away my freedom“says she TVMag.

But like everyone else, the brunette of 40 years has finally managed to find a balance and this experience allowed him to see things differently : “The silence, the boredom, the slowing down, the emptiness… All of these things that I am scared I have finally brought the serenity. The family ties tighten. I called all the days of my parents, my parents-in-law.“

The companion of Raphael Glucksmann and mother of Gabriel (3 years) has, therefore, taken the time to live great moments of happiness with her son with whom she “she took pleasure to play”. But the natural returns to the gallop, the need to work, interviewer is once again vital. She said : “At the time of the déconfinement, I was even nostalgic. Finally, no more than two days.“

Back, Léa Salamé will unveil next Wednesday a new number Amazing ! the theme will be the culture in danger. “Shoots are condemned, theatres are likely to close, booksellers will break. The culture is what makes us vibrate and differentiates us from the animal. I hope that she will return quickly in our lives, that we incapabilities again in front of a movie at a cinema, laugh in the theatre and go back into bookstores to flee Amazon. You need to get out of the closed suffocating from Covid“, she says with our colleagues.