leader this season, a winger his entire career, winger-strong domination, he had to decide

Who says Top 6, by position, said ranking to be established, heated debates and shouting on the social networks. What ? Derrick Rose is not in the ten best leaders in the NBA this season ? So yes, but no. And in fact, before establishing the famous rankings, it was first necessary to decide and determine… which player to put at which position. Where the case LeBron James, cyborg a versatility history, winger always become the leader.

This is the story of a sport, while simple, the rules are simple, and whose teams are at the base formed the most simply of the world. A playmaker, often the smallest, with interesting abilities to the password and an IQ Basketball supposed to give him the role of unofficial team captain ; a rear, a few inches more, capable of spinning a hand to his leader, often the guy you jealous the address in secret, and we’re not talking about the 437 Faubourg Victor Hugo ; the wingman, handyman, physically perfect basketball player ; the wing-box, it begins to exceed to easily double-meter, and have a nice collection of skills in the racket ; and finally the pivot, the post 5, the biggest and the toughest, the one that you put there in DM3 because he has no outside shooting, but especially in the NBA by guy capable of driving closed doors at the force of his butt. Five positions, five positions on a parquet floor, a few switches and defensive at the discretion of the matches but oh, it still is not that complicated.

Except that in reality it is obviously more complicated than that, because over the years making the NBA always perfect, exceptions are arrived by the dozens to confirm the rules. A Magic Johnson passed the leads to the position 5 times a game legendary, a Dennis Rodman or a Charles Barkley, whose physical skills have led to an increase from 3 to 4 and from 4 to 3 because their diet was not the same, closer to us, Arvydas Sabonis, Joakim Noah, Draymond Green or Nikola Jokic who are revolutionizing their position, because now a pivot may have a gauge passes higher than that of a playmaker. And what about the size issue (for others, of course) of a Kevin Garnett ? Of a Kevin Durant ? How do you explain that James Harden is part of the top three leaders of the League during its only season played… as a leader ? And, closer to us, than to think of the career of Boris Diaw, fantastic proof to the French that these positions no longer want to say something ?

So this is where we is, and all this blabla has not fallen there by chance, and we know that you are real specialists. No, if today we decided to tell you about this geographical arrangement on the floor of the NBA… it’s because you are not without knowing that the writing is thrown into the perilous exercise of Top 6 by post on the current season. And there… it is the drama. It is the drama because a few discussions are going to come to to poison a daily and yet dull. Luka Doncic ? A leader, of course. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ? A leader… but this season holds at position 2, go, post 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo ? A post 3, of course, Giannis is a station 3 is known, and his presence alone in attack in the rackets adverse was reported again this season on drives or rebounds offensive. Yes but the Bucks this year, hum… ah bah tiens, Brook Lopez post 5, Bledsoe/Matthews/Middleton for small and, therefore, Giannis position 4. Thanks Coach Bud, we had forgotten that some of the franchises in the NBA were playing with four external. It was, therefore, placed the Greek Freak with the wings-strong, because that was when not even invent a job. Same problem with Paul George would like, and this season injury/load-management/strip clubs we saved the day because now Paul George is indeed a position 3, in spite of his shift informal in 4 when he and Kawhi are both starters. And it could well continue for hours, in the NBA where the leader of the game Ben Simmons does not fire in 3-points, while the pivot Joel Embiid sends a half-dozen per game in the NBA where the Rockets are allergic to players of more 1m98, in the NBA where a Kristaps Porzingis 2.20 meters is more agile, faster and more skilful than some, back a little rounded.

All this for what ? For you to say that you crapped, simply, and it was shit especially for a man : a certain LeBron James. A certain LeBron James, which has pushed its qualities of organizer is perfect up to become this year the best passer in the League, while keeping its wonderful level overall. The line-up the most often seen this season with the Lakers ? Avery Bradley – Danny Green – LeBron James – Anthony Davis – JaVale McGee. Until then no problem, even if one can smile in thinking of the qualities of the manager of the old combo of the Celtics. Because there is also the term bastard, the ” combo “, but let us with our sheep and not goats (…), we talked, therefore, of LeBron James. Presented position 3 the entire season but those that have opted for the box Lakers this season on League Pass have noticed, the true leader of the Lakers called LeBron. The kind of situation that one knows all the purposes of the game, when the local star that decides the scenario and therefore the end of the film, but throughout its 35-minute day-to-day in shorts. Option 1, I and barns and I finished the circle, often with the fault ; option 2, I and barns and taking three allows me to serve a shooteur in the corner ; option 3, I am a shooteur that I’ve become with the time and I will stop my restraints before punishing my defender a 5, 6 or 10 metres, and option 4, I send one of my giraffes in the alley-oop, thank you AD, JaVale and Dwight for seven yards of barbaques, cumulative. In the felt LeBron has thus far evolved as a leader, as a Scottie Pippen or Larry Bird could also do this in their spare time, but the physical qualities of the King we have often reminded… that it remained a relentless and often indefensible winger, the player that can do it all, kind of perfect combination of perfect body, a basketball player and the perfect brain perfect. Lara Fabian sang the difference ? LeBron sublime-po-ly-valencia. And LeBron, therefore, is a post 3 which is changed into a fantastic leader, but it’s still a post 3 and will therefore be treated as such in the next few weeks. Some PLS to the editor, no, but wait that meet the you’re not seriousbut democracy prevails and it is sliced, finally leaving LeBron James on the throne on which he is sitting for more than fifteen years, one of the best post 3 in the world. And zou.

To conclude ? LeBron is a small forward, who played leader this season. But as votes in the All-Star Game have shown, LeBron remains a forward, whose responsibilities are those of a leader. We could also have put LeBron in the company of wingers-strong, as it is pointed out that the small-ball was forced to evolve with three or four small many times during its last visit to Cleveland or Miami. Not this season, because the Lakers 2019-20 have decided to take the problem the wrong way by playing very big, but we will have to wait in any case to see what gives the LeBron version the end of a career before you loudly proclaim that he became a leader of the game exclusive. Pfiou, breathing.