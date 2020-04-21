League Ascenso MX 2019: Enrique Bonilla: “The clubs of the Ascent MX, called in a rescue plan”

The president of the League MX explanation of where I was born the idea of the abolition of the promotion

A new version with the situation that derived in the abolicin of the ascent and descent for the near five years. Enrique Bonilla, president of the Liga MX, platic in BRAND Clear MVS about how it was that surgi this plan, which I was born by the need of clubs that make up the Ascenso MX.

“When the company is in problems you have to get ahead in the company, because you run the risk of you dying and that is what we are doing here, with the exception of three or four cases of 12, that you have a finances healthy, three of them in timeshare”, explained Bonilla.

Then, the representative of the League and all of its divisions coment on how was that surgi the rescue plan the Ascent MX and who asked for it.

“The fact that a vast majority of them ask me in a letter in January of this year, that you think of a ransom to get out of the problem, since you said that you have to take immediate decisions and come out ahead. This is what they are doing. This is not born out of the administration, the clubs ask that we look for in a solution. Comes a catalyst to this problem, which is pandemic, ah finishes off the problem. This sets off the need to make a different proposal… they are faced with the rescue plan with the view to act immediately, ms as a shift to the medium and long term”.

Besides, coment to this action goes in pro of the finances of the players, besides the 12 clubs within the division of silver.

“Give the instruction to search the resources of the Liga MX to take forward this project. That is what I did and consegu resources. What I stranger very much, it is going in and out to express the opposite. What it does is to try to rescue the clubs and the players to stay without charge, because several teams are going to be unable to pay”.

Despite the fact that the strong-est taken, Enrique Bonilla explained that an missing steps to follow so that this plan remains in place and coment what happens in case of a stop.

“It’s going to work in work tables, in such a way that the rules are clear for everyone and that we are able to attract investors you know that your investment is not going to lose, you are going to have a period to collect your investment and able to look be in the League MX”, acot president.

Bonilla platic problems that you will have the Ascent MX in case this did not lead this project for five years.

“What leading is; first, it gave the Assembly of the Ascent where I give the instruction; second, I’m going to the Liga MX, where I accept and authorize the plan of rescue and third, you have to bring the proposal to the Executive Board of the Federation of Mexican Football and the General Assembly and ah you have to have the 80% of the votes, if it is not achieved the division of Ascent to be a problem because have that move resources from a particular side to meet their contingencies and issues payment to the players.”

Bonilla was blunt about the goal: “Is to generate a sustainable project and have sufficient resources to be able to attend a battalion as expensive as it is the Liga MX. If today can not with the division of Ascent, imagnense when to rise, we will have cases like Lobos BUAP, Chiapas Quertaro, Veracruz, mexico. What they are doing is a watershed, restructure for the good in such a way that it may grow strong, but we will continue to have the same result; players who can not collect, you do not pay and we will continue to have a show the 1000 fans average and the maximum that will are 8000″.