League Ascenso MX 2019: In Argentina asked FIFA and Concacaf to intervene in the case Ascenso MX

The Union of Argentine Footballers Members still surprised by the decision taken by the directors of the football mexican the disappearance of the Ascenso MX.

Sergio Marchi, secretary-general of the union, was clear to point out that both the FIFA as the Concacaf need to take action in the matter.

“Here the greatest responsibility is in the leadership of the football mexican, and the leadership at the continental level (Concacaf) can not allow this situation, and obviously the FIFA president cannot allow such an outrage to the players. This is a vulneracin, a submissiveness towards the individual and collective rights of the players, of the workers, it seems to me really horrible”.

Marchi added that from his foxhole to send a letter to FIFA look soccer mexican and put attention in this case that “it is very serious”.

“Be directed to the president of FIFPRO, which is the trade union at the global level. To intercede, to generate a formal complaint within the scope of the FIFA”.