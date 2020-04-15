League MX. Confirm disappearance by 6 years of ascent and descent

The Liga MX is nothing to announce, that by the next 6 years there will be no relegations or promotionsnor Ascent MXbecause every time is more near for the arrival of the D-league of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

After a meeting between the 12 presidents of the division of silver, with a result of 8 in favour and 4 against, culminated, took the determination to finish with the Closing 2020 in the Ascent MX, as well as descents and ascents, and only waiting for the yes of the teams from the Liga MX to make it official.

“It was a heavy blow to know that you took that determinationthat there was a vote, there were 8 teams voted in favor and that only were 4 teams that voted against, we are convinced that everything had to continue as I was with a descent and a climbbecause it was a heavy blow, it has all been very surprising,” he said Mediotiempo the sports director of the Deer MeridaLuis Miguel Salvador.

“Right now this complex situation is going to lead to the First Division, because they have to vote, we are in the hands of several teams of thereif they vote against everything can continue as it is, if you vote to virtually eliminate the ascent and descent for 6 years, a new League, I don’t have clarity on how it would be this new League.

Deer, Roadrunners, Lions, Black and gold-Miners refused to end with the Ascent MX, and preferred solutions to improve the league, however, the 8 votes in favor of the completion of the tournament will moved all-in and you will be expected to know the project of the League of development that is supposed to supersede the silver category.

“We do not have clear, we still don’t know how it would be, how would, how many teams, what idea you have, I believe that first they were going to wait what he says the branch of the First Division and then we will present what will be the proposals and what are the things, this yes, this no,” said Salvador.

For the leader, there are teams of Liga MX that is sheltered with this decision, because it seeks to eliminate the decreases its franchises and investments no longer at risk.

“I care about why get down to it, why remove the descent and the ascent for protect you from bad decisions, bad hires, to bring three years that your team has not done the right thingsthe way to protect yourself ‘am I at risk, we will cancel the descent and the ascent’, it is a complicated situation, in any part of the world this happens” added Salvador.

“Is cancelled as well because yes, two weeks here is cancelled, I think all of the Leagues at world level have a Second Division or league of ascent; the ascent and descent is part of the game of football and the adrenaline rush that must be, is a hard blow.

Is there a champion or Group in the Ascent MX?

Luis Miguel Salvador he also confirmed that there will be no activity in the Ascent MX, without a champion or a Group.

“No, nothing, it’s over, ended the tournament, disappeared; as no equipment was certified to ascend is over, there is no ascent, you finished the tournament”, he mentioned the steering box on the yucatan.

The team that changed his vote

The day prior to the meeting, the accounts will shed 7 votes against 5 against, but in the very hour there was a squad that gave back and supported the decision to end the Ascent MX as we know it.

The squad named is Maroonswho , after meditating their vote, determined to ‘change sides’ and now support the most.