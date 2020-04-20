League MX. Figures who played in Ascent MX when it was First

Jessika Mendez

Since the Second Division became the First To in 1994 and remained so until 2009, the category had the presence of figures from the national soccer and international. Some came with tag large and other made their debut there and then grow, while Pep Guardiola he was very close to being part of that history.

Pep came to Mexico with Golden in the Clausura 2006, when he was already in the Maximum Circuit, but from Culiacan down to the end of that campaign, when the Catalan chose to return to Spain.

Who stepped on this category was the technician Scratched, Antonio Mohamedwho , in the final stretch of his career spent by teams as Mars, Irapuato, Atlante, Celaya and Zacatepec. In the latter retired, and we gave him a chance in 2003 made his debut as a DT.

Carlos Trucco it was another of the figures that passed by First. Was archer holder of Bolivia in the united States 94 and came to the Pachuca for the Season, 1994-95; then he returned to his country, but returned in 1996 with the Atlético Hidalgo.

Diego Latorre he was also in that division, with Golden in 2003 and Scorpions in 2005, after having played for Fiorentina, Boca Juniors, or the Blue Cross. For its part, José Damasceno “Tiba” he played with the Oil of Salamanca in 2009, and then in Piety when the circuit since it was called League of Ascent.

Tigers came down in 1996, and virtually all of the players remained to return to the First a year later. In addition, we incorporated elements in the First To that then were figures, as Claudio Núñez.

THAT THERE IS FOGUEARON

After playing with the Almirante Brown in Argentina, Federico Vilar he emigrated to the Second Division of Mexico with the Zitácuaro -a subsidiary of the Atlas – to the early 2000’s for then be promoted to the First with the Acapulco FC.

The brazilian Antonio Naelson “Sinha” came to Mexico with the Saltillo FC in the 1998-99 Season and then move on to Striped; years later, it was figure of Toluca. Something similar happened with Ramón Moralesthat began with Piety in 1994, to then be selected and figure of Chivas.