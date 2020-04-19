League MX. Ivan Zamorano rejected Boca Juniors in America

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 19.04.2020 22:10:23





Ivan Zamorano rejected Bocar Juniors to sign with America in the year 2000. The chilean revealed that at that time when I was about to leave the Inter Milan, was sought by the argentine club, who offered him a large contract, which he declined because he had given his word to the Eagles.

“Of the argentine team that I was closest to was Mouth. I was offered a contract when he already had a agreement of word with the America in the year 2000. I was offered a contract spectacular, but the word is worth more”, recalled the andean, in an interview with the portal TNT Sports.

“I would have liked to play in the Mouth, my wife and my children are bosteros. My father-in-law is Independent. Every time I go to Argentina I fixed it when you play Mouth and when to Separate to go with them,” he added.

The Bam Bam managed to make history with the Eagles since he won a League title in the Summer of 2002, the same which helped the club to a mexican to put an end to a streak of more than ten years without lifting a league championship.

What do you think Zamorano of Cristiano Ronaldo?

The exdelantero of the Real Madrid and Inter Milan highlighted the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo when you consider that it is one of the best rematadores head in the soccer modern: “Christian is the best cabeceador today. Stay a second more in the air and it is a phenomenon,” stated andino.