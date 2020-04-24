League MX. Jürgen Damm revealed that Blue Cross tried to sign him in 2015

Editorial Mediotiempo

Jürgen Dammplayer Tigersrevealed that in 2015 there were clubs such as Chivas and Blue Cross who pushed strongly for signing him, but at the end it ended up being transferred from Pachuca to Tigres, a situation that ensured it was the best he could spend in his race for the titles he won, as with The Machine I would not have made.

“I had the choice in that Draft to go to Chivas, Cruz Azul or Tigres… it was with that uncertainty, but also I have said many times: it was the best decision to reach Tigers, a team that marked a period from 2015 to the date, reached many finals, won many championships, many trophies, and my best decision was to come to an institution like Tigers,” he said in an interview with ESPN.

“Imagine if I had gone to the Blue Cross, would not have won any championshipthere is a lot of pressure because it does not come out champions, and I in Tigers arrived and we were champions then, then. We got many important things”, he added.

Dammthat at the end of this campaign will leave Tigers for military in the MLS, he managed to win with the regal four League titles (Ap. 2015, Ap. 2016, Ap. 2017, Cl. 2019) and three scepters of Champion of Champions (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18).