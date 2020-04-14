League MX. Mohamed recalled anger with Klopp: I said baby and went mad

Editorial Mediotiempo

Four months have passed since that Monterrey vs. Liverpool’s World cup 2019 that Striped made tremendous match, the best team in Europe, but at the last minute collapsed the dream of access to the End. While the Gang was prominent, many remember that game for the a clash that took Antonio Mohamed and Jürgen Klopp.

Well, many months away, the Turkish granted an interview to TyC Sports in his native Argentina and in the discussion it came out that exchange of words.

“Klopp told me it was a girl, a faggot and then I pulled out. They spent time talking about all the game, I become crazy at the referee, are white-glove,” he said.

Yes, a couple of days later and reunite in the stadium when they played the Final and the match for Third Place, in which they embraced each other as if nothing.

“A few days later we played for the third and fourth set, we played in the locker room of to the side. Came and greeted me, gave me a hug and congratulate him. At the awards ceremony too,” he said.

‘Let’s cast him! The only way we can beat them’

The confrontation began because the defense of Liverpool, Joe Gomez, overcame a bad ball and he touched it with the hand, which in the opinion of the Turkish it was second yellow and expulsion the 70th minute, something that would have helped to have chances to advance to the Final of the tournament.

Mohamed claimed with all the chilean, Roberto Tobar, that had the character enough to let the monarch of the Champions league with one less, something that did not happen and by what Klopp thumbed its nose at

“Controlled poorly (Gomez) and touched it with the hand, I had a yellow that was red. The referee handled the match, the match was 1-1 in the 70th minute and the chilean I said: ‘quiet, quiet’. No, quiet you! You have the possibility of your life to make you win the of America, it is the only opportunity that we have to beat the european. I cast them!“.